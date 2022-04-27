CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,638,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,003,000 after acquiring an additional 428,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

CRWD stock opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

