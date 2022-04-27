Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.43. 2,140,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,722. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Crown has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.
In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.
Crown Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown (CCK)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.