CSI Compressco LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

CSI Compressco has decreased its dividend by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years. CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -7.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a market cap of $193.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.23.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSI Compressco stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

