Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $41,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.45. 7,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

