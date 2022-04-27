CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 637,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,279. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,583,000 after purchasing an additional 386,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after acquiring an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,233,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

