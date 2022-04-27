CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading 11.8% Higher

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 125,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 213,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.64 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22.
CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)
CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.