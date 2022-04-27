CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading 11.8% Higher

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 125,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 213,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.64 million and a P/E ratio of 32.22.

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Charles Nelson Apps sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$31,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$519. Insiders have sold a total of 354,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,940 in the last ninety days.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.