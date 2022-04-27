Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.6%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.
Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)
