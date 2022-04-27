Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.6%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62.

Get Dacotah Banks alerts:

Dacotah Banks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.