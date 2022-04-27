Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $7.11

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.11, but opened at $7.42. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 9,852 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the third quarter worth $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

