Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $60.90. 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.
About Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daifuku (DAIUF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.