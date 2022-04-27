Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.71 and last traded at $60.90. 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.18.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.