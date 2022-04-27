Dash (DASH) Price Hits $94.62 on Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $94.62 or 0.00243141 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $172.50 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004264 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00018427 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.99 or 0.00609010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,693,419 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

