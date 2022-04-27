Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 10.4%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 215,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 840,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Storage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Storage Co. ( OTCMKTS:DTST Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Data Storage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

