Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Trading Down 10.4%

Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 215,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 840,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Data Storage in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
Data Storage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTST)
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.