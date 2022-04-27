Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 29,209 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Datadog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Datadog by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $550,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,617 shares of company stock worth $44,928,211 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 164,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,214. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,738.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

