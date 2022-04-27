Davis R M Inc. Acquires 6,323 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TJX Companies worth $54,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,334,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.