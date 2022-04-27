Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after buying an additional 246,401 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,044,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 530.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after buying an additional 197,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.12. 4,427,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

