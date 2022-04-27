Davis R M Inc. Buys 116 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,498,000 after acquiring an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,340,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,385,000. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

UPS traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $186.40. 3,967,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,329. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

