Davis R M Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,599 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after buying an additional 58,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.84. 3,257,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

