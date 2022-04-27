Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

CPRT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.92. The stock had a trading volume of 857,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,032. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.37 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

