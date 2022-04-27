Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.1% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $95,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.3% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 294,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $520.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $564.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

