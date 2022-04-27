Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

