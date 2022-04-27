Davis R M Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 799,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.63 and a one year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

