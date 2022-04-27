Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 198,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,932,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.69. 4,206,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,775. The company has a market cap of $157.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

