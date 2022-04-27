Davis R M Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

