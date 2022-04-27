Davis R M Inc. Purchases 940 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.08% of ANSYS worth $26,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ANSYS by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 5,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.04.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

