Davis R M Inc. Sells 256 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after purchasing an additional 134,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 111,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after acquiring an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.23. 1,052,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,261. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.69 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

