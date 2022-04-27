Davis R M Inc. Sells 3,053 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $58,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.40.

IDXX stock traded down $8.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $447.18. 770,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.72 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

