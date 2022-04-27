Davis R M Inc. Sells 416 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Akamai Technologies worth $63,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 30.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,950,976 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $204,053,000 after buying an additional 456,513 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,520,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 991.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 310,965 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after buying an additional 282,474 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth about $23,867,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. 1,091,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,179. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

