Davis R M Inc. Sells 701 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Davis R M Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Novartis by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 61,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,617. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

