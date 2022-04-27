Davis R M Inc. Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $24,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.51.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.