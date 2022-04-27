DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

DVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. DaVita has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in DaVita by 477.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

