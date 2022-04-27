Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. 3,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

