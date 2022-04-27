DeFi Yield Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $2.65 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.65 million and $1.03 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,840.81 or 0.07326788 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00050564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,962,689 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.