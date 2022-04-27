DeGate (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $12.59 Million

DeGate (DG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. DeGate has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $877,482.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.06 or 0.07308769 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.