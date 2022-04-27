Degenerator Hits 1-Day Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.74 or 0.00242755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004282 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.32 or 0.00597823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.