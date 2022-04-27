DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00258516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004559 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $725.02 or 0.01854243 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

