DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50.

DXCM traded down $10.48 on Wednesday, hitting $413.02. 712,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,970. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 267.65, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.87 and its 200-day moving average is $503.25.

Shares of DexCom are going to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

