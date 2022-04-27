Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($57.35) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($56.08) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.69) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($55.44) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,700 ($59.90) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,155 ($52.96).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,972 ($50.62) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £91.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,751.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,780.54. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,167.50 ($40.37) and a one year high of GBX 4,110 ($52.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($46.71) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,167,792.51). Insiders have purchased 25,662 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,516 in the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

