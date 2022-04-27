Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,695 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.