Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,181,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,826 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $35,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,684,000 after buying an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after buying an additional 1,842,517 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

CADE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 6,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,503. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.42. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

