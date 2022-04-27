Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $19,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR traded up $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,612. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.