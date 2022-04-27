Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Seaboard worth $24,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Seaboard by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seaboard by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Seaboard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded down $21.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4,225.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,535.00 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

