DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stake Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770,716 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.29% of DigitalOcean worth $201,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Shares of DOCN opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

DigitalOcean Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.