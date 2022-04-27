Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 7.7%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $288.70. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 241,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $15.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.75 by $6.93. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1,156.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth $469,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.