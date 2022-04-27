Discerene Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 813,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $96,683,000. Alibaba Group makes up 19.8% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after buying an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,887,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,636,000 after buying an additional 969,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,292,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,149,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $239.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $239.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

