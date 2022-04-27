Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.38 on Wednesday, reaching $107.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $100.07 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,495 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.06.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

