Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $629.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diversey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.43 million and the highest is $631.61 million. Diversey posted sales of $631.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diversey will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DSEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Diversey stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 432,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,369. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. Diversey has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Diversey by 55.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 933,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $2,405,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

