DMScript Market Cap Tops $58,235.28 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $58,235.28 and approximately $10.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,860.09 or 0.07308238 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00049030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

