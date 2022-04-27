Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $332.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.97 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $319.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $76.04. 1,436,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,550. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

