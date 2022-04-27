Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.