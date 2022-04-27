Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,964 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.40. 26,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

