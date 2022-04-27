Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.19. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%.

In other news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

